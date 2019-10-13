Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1,629.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mercury General had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 139.44%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.