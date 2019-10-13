Metcash (ASX:MTS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $2.81. Metcash shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 2,605,286 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Metcash news, insider Peter Birtles bought 40,000 shares of Metcash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,920.00 ($85,049.65). Also, insider Jeff Adams 442,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd.

Metcash Company Profile (ASX:MTS)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

