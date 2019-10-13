Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,600,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,387,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 261,717 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP opened at $95.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

