Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.