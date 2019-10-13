Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) versus Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Financial Analysis

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 15.61% 7.81% 0.84% Capital City Bank Group 17.63% 8.59% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mid Penn Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $76.12 million 2.72 $10.60 million $2.05 11.90 Capital City Bank Group $150.96 million 2.99 $26.22 million $1.30 20.71

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. It operates 38 full service retail banking locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, online banking, and mobile banking. In addition, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and offers access to retail securities products, including the U.S. Government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of February 28, 2018, it had 59 banking offices. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

