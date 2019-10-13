Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 120,275 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $31.13 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Company Profile (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. It has interests in 1,046 claim units each approximately 16 hectares in area, which comprise a total area of approximately 16,800 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

