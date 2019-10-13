Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1,259.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,535 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Monro were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Monro by 60.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Monro by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Monro by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Monro by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Monro by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

In other news, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $215,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574 shares in the company, valued at $48,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

