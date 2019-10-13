Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOG.A. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks cut Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Get Moog alerts:

Shares of Moog stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Moog has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Moog had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Moog’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moog will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.