Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Blucora worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Blucora by 54.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 81,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 28,926 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blucora by 22.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blucora by 73.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 190,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Blucora Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,081,172.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

