Morgan Stanley Buys 108,556 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CONMED were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CONMED by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CONMED by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CONMED by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNMD opened at $95.02 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $190,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,786.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,476 shares of company stock worth $1,610,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

