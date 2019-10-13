Morgan Stanley Buys 214,545 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,949 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of First Financial Bancorp worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 78.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 23,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vince Berta acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,216.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,473. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.95 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

