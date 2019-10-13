Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 230,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 19.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst alerts:

NYSE GBAB opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.