Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $128.94. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.