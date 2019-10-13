Morgan Stanley Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $160.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRPT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Bonney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.74 per share, with a total value of $173,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,603.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at $388,737,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,114. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

