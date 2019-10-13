Morgan Stanley Sells 65,449 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,241 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 65,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after acquiring an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $304,803,000 after acquiring an additional 878,954 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,627,248 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $193,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,201 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $95,041,000 after buying an additional 692,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,057,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FL opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

