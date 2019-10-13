Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.49

Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.49 and traded as low as $17.50. Moss Bros Group shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moss Bros Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.46.

In other Moss Bros Group news, insider Colin Nigel Porter bought 509,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £101,934.60 ($133,195.61).

About Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB)

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, waist coats, casual wear, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, dress accessories, pocket squares, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, bow ties, cummerbunds, hats and caps, scarves, and umbrellas through stores and online.

