Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $218.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $222.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.56.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.33. 359,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,699. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. Msci has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $247.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. Msci’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Msci by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Msci by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

