Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.