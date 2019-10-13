NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of NACCO Industries worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NC opened at $65.00 on Friday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $450.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.18.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

