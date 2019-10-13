NAGA Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. NAGA has a market cap of $2.18 million and $17,342.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040909 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.21 or 0.06027119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000242 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00043896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016362 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,745,912 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

