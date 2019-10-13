National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.29.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 793,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.10.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,745,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $3,288,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 118,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 21.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

