Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Rating Lowered to Negative at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NAV. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Navistar International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Navistar International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.51.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. 608,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,392. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.35. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.