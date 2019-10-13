NEM (XEM) Market Cap Hits $354.41 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Poloniex, Indodax and Upbit. NEM has a market cap of $354.41 million and $33.46 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEM has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Koineks, YoBit, COSS, HitBTC, Exrates, CoinTiger, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, Bittrex, Iquant, Zaif, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, Crex24, Poloniex, Indodax, Livecoin, Kryptono, Coinsuper, Coinbe, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, Liquid and B2BX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

