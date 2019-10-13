New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NEN opened at $58.57 on Friday. New England Realty Associates has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39.

New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $14.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of New England Realty Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

New England Realty Associates Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

