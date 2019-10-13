Newton Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market cap of $36.06 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00213368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.01066165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00088413 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

