NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised NL Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.69. NL Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.95%.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL).

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.