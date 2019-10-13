Noble (NYSE:NE) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s share price rose 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.33, approximately 6,138,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,222,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

NE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

The firm has a market cap of $296.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noble news, Director Julie H. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,734.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firefly Value Partners LP boosted its position in Noble by 17.7% in the second quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 20,141,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after buying an additional 3,026,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Noble by 51.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,688,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,586,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Noble by 100.6% in the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,114,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Noble by 300.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 931,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

