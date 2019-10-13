Northern Trust Corp Acquires 7,271 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 34.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $388.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Chang acquired 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

