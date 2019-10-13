Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,382 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMMF shares. BidaskClub raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,561 shares of company stock worth $458,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMF opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.97. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.68 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 24.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

