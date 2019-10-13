Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,445,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,644,000 after buying an additional 276,401 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,690,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 311,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,356,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,273,000 after purchasing an additional 64,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,829,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 53,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 26.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,355,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.37 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

