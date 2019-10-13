Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 265,348 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of EnLink Midstream worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 25.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21,064.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,697,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $317,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLC. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barry E. Davis purchased 136,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,000,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,163.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ENLC opened at $7.53 on Friday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.57, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.