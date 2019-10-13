Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,417 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Territorial Bancorp worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $378,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 72.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $28.32 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director David S. Murakami sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at $832,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $145,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TBNK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

