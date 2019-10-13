Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,605 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Northrim BanCorp worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.82. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRIM shares. ValuEngine cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.