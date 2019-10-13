Northern Trust Corp Purchases 7,510 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

