Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,943 Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,943 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of Castlight Health worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 303,138 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $30,479.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,610 shares in the company, valued at $397,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $39,721.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 322,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $86,311 over the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.40 on Friday. Castlight Health Inc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castlight Health Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.