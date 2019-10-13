Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of National Bankshares worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKSH. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 5,965.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Bankshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKSH. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $38.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $249.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $47.27.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.