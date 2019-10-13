Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) Trading 1.4% Higher

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.38 ($0.27), 86,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87.

Noxopharm Company Profile (ASX:NOX)

Noxopharm Limited, a drug development company, focuses on the research and development of drugs to enhance radiotherapy in Australia and internationally. It is developing Veyonda, a dosage formulation of idronoxil, a generic anti-cancer agent for the treatment of late-stage cancers. The company also focuses on developing NYX-104, a drug intended to protect the brain from excitotoxicity; NYX-205, a drug to treat inflammation of the nervous tissue; and NYX-330, a PCSK9-inhibitor developed as a companion product for statin drugs in lowering low density lipoprotein cholesterol levels in patients at risk of cardiovascular disease.

