Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 253.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,435 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 15.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $160.23.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.28 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $130.00 price objective on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

