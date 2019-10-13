Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $10.17 Million in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 415,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

CBD stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.47. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

