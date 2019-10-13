Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $9.99 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 622,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 251.8% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 95,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 68,568 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $4,315,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $613,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Shares of ANF opened at $15.22 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $841.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

