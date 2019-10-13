Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ViaSat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ViaSat by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter worth $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter worth $88,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViaSat alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Raymond James upgraded ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

VSAT stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 0.87. ViaSat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at $785,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $1,431,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,275. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.