Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $10.29 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 165,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of McGrath RentCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $204,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $174,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,905.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,265 shares of company stock worth $1,355,446 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGRC. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $67.29 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

