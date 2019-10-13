Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,140 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,450,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,607,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,310,000 after buying an additional 72,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,390,000 after purchasing an additional 391,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. Independent Bank Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $145.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBTX. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.