Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.49

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.28. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 12,267 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 359,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $2,820,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,557 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,767 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 103,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 27.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 15.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

