Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

OLLI stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $874,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 2,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,035,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after purchasing an additional 855,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 855,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

