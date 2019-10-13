ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

ONEX Co. (TSE:ONEX)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$79.88 and last traded at C$79.22, approximately 58,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 151,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEX from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$79.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.44.

About ONEX (TSE:ONEX)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

