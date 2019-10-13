Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORC opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $329.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.48. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.05%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

