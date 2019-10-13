O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $408.71.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $401.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $314.14 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.