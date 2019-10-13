Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Orora stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Orora has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

About Orora

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

