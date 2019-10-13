Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,004,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,711,000 after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,194,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,893 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,040,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 70.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,028,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,440,000 after acquiring an additional 424,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $116,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of RGA opened at $154.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average is $152.23. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.